Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to skip UK Christmas amidst royal rift

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will reportedly not travel to the United Kingdom for Christmas this year. For the second consecutive year, the couple will be absent from the Royal Family's traditional Sandringham gathering.

The decision comes as tension between the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and the Royal Family intensifies, with Harry reportedly seeking an apology for the treatment he and Meghan received when they were working royals.



Prince Harry and Meghan's reasons for not attending Christmas at UK

According to sources close to the couple, Harry is looking for an apology for the "pain and suffering" he and Meghan went through throughout their tenure as senior royals.

The couple has spoken out previously about the negative impact that the British media has had on their mental health, and Harry has reportedly expressed anger over the Royal Family's lack of support in handling these issues.

The decision not to attend the Sandringham festivities is seen as another indication of the rift between Harry and his family. For many decades, the annual gathering has been a custom for the Royal Family, and Harry and Meghan's absence will be a significant departure from the norm.

Prince Harry and Meghan's plans for Christmas

Although the couple's holiday plans have not been publicly revealed, it is believed that they will be spending Christmas in California with their two children, Archie and Lilibet. They are reportedly looking forward to a peaceful and private Christmas with their immediate family.

The news of Harry and Meghan's decision to skip the Sandringham Christmas has been met with mixed reactions. Some have expressed understanding and support for the couple, while others have condemned their decision.



Will Prince Harry and Meghan ever return to the UK for Christmas?

Whether Harry and Meghan will ever return to the UK for Christmas is unclear. The decision will likely depend on how well the couple's relationship with the Royal Family progresses.