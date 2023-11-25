Kevin Costner enjoys tropical retreat amid personal turmoil

Hollywood star Kevin Costner appears to be putting his recent heartbreak behind him as he enjoys a sun-soaked getaway on Sir Richard Branson's private Caribbean island, Necker Island.

The actor was spotted participating in the annual Necker Cup tennis tournament, an exclusive event that attracts celebrities and high-profile individuals.

Costner's appearance at the Necker Cup comes just months after his highly publicized split from his ex-wife, Christine Baumgartner.

The couple had been married for 16 years before announcing their separation in August 2023. Their divorce was finalized in September, ending a relationship that had produced three children.

Despite the recent turmoil in his personal life, Costner seemed to be in high spirits during his time at Necker Island.

He was seen mingling with other guests, actively participating in the tournament matches, and even screening a portion of his latest film.

"He was talking to other guests about his upcoming movie projects, and he even screened part of his latest movie," an insider told Page Six. "He was really engaging with people and seemed to be in a great mood."

Another source close to Costner added that he was enjoying the opportunity to relax and unwind after a difficult period. "He's been through a lot lately, so it's nice to see him taking some time for himself and enjoying himself," the source said.

For work front, the actor has a busy schedule ahead of him, with several new film projects in the works. He is also set to embark on a nationwide tour with his band, Modern West, in early 2024.