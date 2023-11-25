Omid Scobie reveals Camilla's reaction to Piers Morgan's ‘Pinocchio Princess' title for Meghan

Queen Camilla allegedly sent a message to Piers Morgan to thank him for 'defending the Firm'

King Charles III's wife Queen Camilla "quietly thanked" outspoken TV presenter Piers Morgan for calling Meghan Markle a "Pinocchio Princess," Omid Scobie claims in his new book.

In reaction to Meghan's claims that she struggled with suicidal ideation, Morgan mocked the Duchess as he said he "wouldn’t believe [Meghan] if she read me a weather report."

Morgan had to quit Good Morning Britain (GMB) amid mounting pressure to apologize after his comments about Prince Harry's wife.



However, he did not stop and branded Meghan a "Princess Pinocchio" like the Disney character who is known to have an issue with honesty in a column for Daily Mail.



Morgan wrote: "I was reliably informed recently that Meghan Markle wrote directly to my ITV boss Dame Carolyn McCall the night before I was forced out, demanding my head on a plate. What has the world come to when a whiny fork-tongued actress can dictate who presents a morning television news program."

The TV presenter has since repeatedly referred to Meghan as "Princess Pinocchio" on his X (formerly Twitter) page when discussing the incident.



According to Scobie, Queen Camilla sent a message to Morgan to thank him for "defending the Firm."

A palace aide subsequently told the royal biographer that he would never publicly address the matter or "speak ill of others."

The royal insider allegedly told Scobie that there was "gratitude" that "somebody was standing up" to Meghan’s claims.

However, Meghan has not further addressed Morgan’s remarks or her mother-in-law’s alleged actions, she’s had the support of husband Harry.



"I begged her not to talk like that. I promised her we’d get through it, we’d find a way. In the meantime, we’d find her the help she needed,” the Duke of Sussex wrote in his Spare memoir, which was published in January. “I asked her to be strong, hang on."



Meghan and Harry, who are currently enjoying life in the US with their two children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, have been at odds with members of the royal family since they stepped down from their senior duties in 2020.