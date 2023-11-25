Linda Robson to join ‘Loose Women’ again after announcing split from Mark Dunford

Linda Robson announced her separation from her husband Mark Dunford after 33 years together

Linda Robson has confirmed that she will resume her role as a panellist on Loose Women after taking several weeks off air amid her recent marriage split.

The 65-year-old actress, who announced her separation from husband Mark Dunford after 33 years together, shared that she will be back on the ITV show 'next week' as a single woman.

Linda recently enjoyed a girls' holiday with her Birds of a Feather co-star Lesley Joseph, 78.

Reflecting on her Christmas plans post-breakup, Linda mentioned a change in arrangements, stating, 'We'll go to my daughter's this year.

They always come to me, so there will be pressure!'. Linda also expressed her intention to go on as many holidays as possible next year as part of her New Year's resolution, embracing her new self.

The Loose Women panellist confirmed the news of her split to Woman magazine saying: 'He's a really good dad and we had some good years, but enough is enough.

'I've got my family and my kids around me. And I'm going on a cruise with Lesley Joseph in November. I'm keeping busy. I feel fine. I'm just going away on trips all the time.

The pair married in 1990 and share two children together son Louis, 31, and daughter Roberta, 27. Linda also has a daughter Lauren, 40, with her ex Tony Tyler.