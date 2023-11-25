Big brother Zac Efron takes care of younger siblings on Thanksgiving

Dylan Efron looked to Zac Efron for guidance on how to be the perfect big brother

Zac Efron proved to be an inspiration for his brother Dylan Efron for being a responsible and caring elder brother this Thanksgiving.



“Happy Thanksgiving,” Dylan, 31, shared and wrote on a video’s caption via Instagram on Friday, November 24, showing himself with Zac, 36, and their younger siblings Olivia and Henry.

The elder boys are shown in the video having fun in the backyard with Olivia and Henry, picking them up and spinning them around in circles. The children can be seen laughing and feeling lightheaded later in the video as they struggle to stay upright.

Additionally, the clip features Olivia and Henry seated on Dylan's lap while having dinner. Olivia tucks herself into a ball and nestles into Dylan's jacket after finishing their supper.

Following their divorce with the actors' mother in 2016, David Efron, the father of Zac and Dylan, went on with Jenny Efron, his second wife. Afterwards, the couple added son Henry and daughter Olivia to their household.



Dylan looked to Zac for guidance on how to be the perfect big brother when he became an older sibling for the first time in 2019. The mother of Zac and Dylan, Starla Baskett, is still single.

“My motto [for building a strong bond with brother Henry and sister Olivia] has just been FaceTime. I try to see them as much as I can,” Dylan told Us Weekly in September.

“But really, I just think back and my brother was such a good brother to me and I want to be that for them. So it’s really just — I like thinking what they think of me and I want to be that presence for them.”