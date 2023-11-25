Tom Hardy teases about Venom 3 as movie resumes production

Tom Hardy dishes out details about Venom 3 on social media

Tom Hardy has recently confirmed that Venom 3 has resumed production after the end of SAG-AFTRA strike.



Taking to Instagram on Friday, the Dunkrik actor posted a photo of himself with his team and expressed his gratitude to the cast and crew of the movie.

In the caption, Hardy wrote, “The Last dance – thankfully we are back to shooting; and I want to take a moment just to thank all the teams thus far on the ride from V1 to here, all our fantastic cast and crew – good friends and family – we’ve come a long way.”

He continued, “It’s been and continues to be a lot of fun this journey there’s always hard turns to burn when we work but doesn’t feel as hard when you love what you do and when you know you have great material and the support at all sides of a great team.”

“I want to mention very briefly how proud of my Director, writing partner and dear friend Kelly Marcel I am watching you taking the helm on this one fills me with pride, it is an honour, ” remarked the 46-year-old.

This Means War actor suggested, “Trust, your gut, your instincts are always spot on. First class - I back you.”

In the end, Hardy added, “As always. And I absolutely love working with you and watching you take on bigger challenges everytime. And to my great friend, face plant chief operator and brother @jaketomuri Jacob you still look f all like me bro. Here’s to a great ride!!!”