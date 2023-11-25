Sarah Hyland receives the ‘best birthday gift’ from husband Wells Adams

Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams tied the knot in August 2022 after five years of dating

Wells Adams is feeling grateful for his wife Sarah Hyland on her 33rd birthday.

Taking to his Instagram on Friday, the Bachelor in Paradise star, 39, posted a few throwback photos from when he and the Modern Family alum first started dating in 2017.

“Happy birthday to my beautiful wife,” Adams wrote in the caption. “Here are a bunch of selfies from when we first started dating. I don’t know what I did to deserve you, but I’m so thankful that we found each other.”

One of the photos in question showed Adams and Hyland playfully sticking their tongues out as they lounged around. The subsequent photos showed the lovebirds snuggling as Hyland nuzzled her face in her man’s neck.

“You are my best friend, soulmate, and truth [sic] north. I love you more, plus 1 anything you say,” he concluded.

Touched by her husband’s sweet words, the Love Island USA host returned the loving gesture in the comments.

“Couldn’t ask for a better birthday gift than having you as a husband [heart eyes emoji].”

Hyland and Adams tied the knot in August 2022 after five years of dating.