Meghan Markle exposes 'racist' royal members for their remarks on Archie

file footage

Meghan Markle exposed the names of two members of the Royal Family, who made racist remarks about her and Prince Harry's son Archie.



Royal author Omid Scobie claimed in his new book Endgame that the Duchess of Sussex wrote a private letter to Prince Charles, disclosing the two names who took part in an unethical 'conversations' about her son's skin colour.

As per the book's description on Amazon, the upcoming bombshell publication "is a penetrating investigation into the current state of the British monarchy."

"An unpopular king, a power-hungry heir to the throne, a queen willing to go to dangerous lengths to preserve her image, and a prince forced to start a new life after being betrayed by his own family."

Moreover, The Sun reported that the names of accused royal figures have not been revealed in the book due to the United Kingdom laws.

In 2021, in conversation with the renowned TV host Oprah Winfrey, Meghan made shocking revelations about the royal family's ill-treatment towards her.

The former Suit actress shared, "In those months when I was pregnant, all around this same time, so we have in tandem the conversation of, ‘you won’t be given security, not gonna be given a title’ and also concerns and conversations about how dark his skin might be when he’s born."