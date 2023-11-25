Jon Hamm shares his two cents on joining MCU

Jon Hamm reveals why he loves to join MCU in a new interview

Jon Hamm has recently shared his thoughts on joining Marvel Cinematic Universe.



In a new interview with Screen Rant, the Mad Men star dished, “Those decisions get made at such a high level at this point, definitely above my pay grade.”

He stated, “I would love to. I’ve been a fan of Marvel Comics and comics in general since I was probably single digits.”

The Top Gun Maverick noted, “I think there are tons of stories that I’m familiar with, at least, that are still out there to be told.”

Hamm also told the outlet what he would take on a role in the movie after X-Men is currently under MCU.

“Hopefully, whatever their plans are, they include me,” he remarked.

Hamm pointed out, “If not, I know that they have a pretty deep bench of folks that are ready to be a part of those stories.”

“There are certainly a lot of stories in the X-Men world to be told. Fantastic Four as well, [like] Doctor Doom,” continued the actor

The Baby Driver star mentioned, “There are so many great things out there. But yeah, I hope I get a chance. Who knows?”

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Hamm and producer Shawn Ryan collaborate for a live-action television series adaptation of the podcast American Hostage, as he will reprise his role from the audio series.

The actor added that he will also star in and executive produce the animated detective story Grimsburg for Fox.