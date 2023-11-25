Tiffany Haddish arrested for DUI after Thanksgiving comedy show performance

Tiffany Haddish was arrested for a DUI under similar circumstances last year as well

Tiffany Haddish was arrested for allegedly driving under the influence.

TMZ first learned Friday that Haddish, 43, was put into handcuffs and taken into custody early that morning after a good Samaritan saw her slumped over the steering wheel of her car stopped in the middle of Beverly Drive.

“We responded to a call of a vehicle of the roadway at 5:45 this morning,” a watch commander for the BHPD confirmed to Page Six, noting that the car was “stopped in lanes of traffic” and the driver was “asleep behind the wheel.”

However, there were reportedly “no traffic collisions.”

A video obtained by TMZ showed the actress and comedian cooperating with the cops as she was handcuffed and escorted into a police car. She was booked at the Beverly Hills police jail and was to be released “later this afternoon.”

Haddish was seen wearing a floral red and white blouse, black leggings and black sneakers – the same outfit she was spotted in just hours earlier during her performance at The Laugh Factory in West Hollywood Thursday night for their 43rd annual free Thanksgiving feast.

Haddish’s reps are yet to comment on the arrest.

Notably, the Haunted Mansion star was previously arrested for a DUI under the same circumstances in January 2022 in Georgia.

Per TMZ at the time, officers suspected that Haddish was under the influence of marijuana.