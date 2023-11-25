Eight die as fire engulfs multi-storey mall in Karachi

KARACHI: At least nine people died after a multi-storey shopping mall on Rashid Minhas Road caught fire on Saturday, Karachi Mayor Murtaza Wahab confirmed.

Taking to X, Wahab wrote: "KMC Fire Department has so far confirmed that there have been 9 casualties in the fire incident."

He added that the process of searching for people trapped inside is underway.

A spokesperson for the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Center (JPMC) said they received seven bodies, while a rescue official said one body each was shifted to the Civil Hospital and Abbasi Shaheed Hospital.

The fire that broke out at around 7am on the second floor of the RJ shopping mall engulfed the fourth, fifth and sixth floors. The reason behind the blaze, however, remains unclear.



According to fire brigade officials, the fire at the shopping centre has been brought under control, while the cooling process is also underway on one of the floors.

Nearly 50 people, they added, have been rescued from the building while the injured have been shifted to a nearby healthcare facility for treatment. Six of those injured are in critical condition, officials said.



At least eight fire tenders, two snorkels and a bowser are engaged in the rescue operation, while around 50 firefighters are currently trying to douse the fire.



The officials said more people are trapped inside the mall and efforts are being made to bring them to safety.

Rauf Hamid, who was rescued from the building, told Geo News many people are still trapped.

“When the fire broke out, we saved ourselves by rushing towards a safe room. The smoke was so intense that we didn’t understand what was happening.”

CM Baqar takes notice

Sindh Caretaker Chief Minister Justice (retd) Maqbool Baqar has expressed regret over the loss of life in the wake of the deadly fire.



The chief minister has ordered urgent measures to control the fire and has asked for the injured to be provided immediate medical aid.