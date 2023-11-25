Travis Kelce spent Thanksgiving alone

While his girlfriend Taylor Swift stayed in Brazil for Thanksgiving, Travis Kelce was seen travelling alone.

In a video that TMZ was able to obtain on Thursday, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end drove his Rolls-Royce around the Kansas City, Missouri, region.

It was said that Kelce was singing during the solo outing, which happened close to his new $6 million property.

The sportsman already acknowledged that he would be eating fast food by himself, but he remained silent on social media and did not disclose how he intended to express gratitude.

“I’ll be feasting on KFC because I won’t have anybody here,” he revealed in Wednesday’s episode of his New Heights podcast.

After taunting Travis, 34, for being a "super picky" eater, Jason Kelce asked his brother and co-host to enjoy the holiday with him and his three daughters in Pennsylvania.

Their mother, Donna Kelce, provided information to Us Weekly about their customary Thanksgiving meals, stating that her family favours cinnamon rolls and ham over some of the more conventional food.

The mother of two also mentioned that when her loved ones play board games, puzzles, or pickup football on Turkey Day, things may get competitive. Although, she did not disclose who she was entertaining this year.