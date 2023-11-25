Ozzy Osbourne reveals health struggles as he receives Rolling Stone UK's icon award

The rocker, 74 was unable to attend the London ceremony on Thursday

Ozzy Osbourne discussed his ongoing health challenges as he was honored with the Icon Award by Rolling Stone UK.

Due to recent back surgery, the rocker, 74 was unable to attend the London ceremony on Thursday and had wife Sharon accept the prize on his behalf.

Ozzy shared with the publication that the surgery has left him 'practically crippled.'

In addition to his well-known battle with Parkinson's Disease diagnosed in 2003, he revealed that doctors discovered a tumor in his spine during a fourth operation on his back, a procedure that followed a fall in 2019.



She continued: 'He hasn't lost his sense of humour, but I look at my husband, and he's here while everyone else is out on the road. This is the longest time he hasn't ever worked for. Being at home for so long has been so foreign to him'.

