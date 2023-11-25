Coleen Rooney stuns in cream co-ord amid tell all memoir revelations

Coleen Rooney looked fabulous during an outing in Knutsford

Coleen Rooney showcased her elegant style during an outing in Knutsford, Cheshire, on Thursday.

The 37-year-old WAG looked effortlessly chic in classic cream linen trousers paired with a matching buttoned waistcoat. Completing the ensemble, she wore a tailored black blazer with cream overturned sleeves and black heeled mules.

Adding a touch of glamour, Coleen accessorized with a black Chanel flap bag valued at over £5000 and brown 90s-inspired sunglasses.

The outing followed her attendance at the Dreamland exhibition opening by Russell Young at the Maddox Gallery, hosted at the Overfinch showroom.

This appearance comes after Coleen candidly discussed her 'hurt and shame' over Wayne's prostitute scandals in her newly released tell-all memoir, My Account, where she emphasized her commitment to truthfulness with her four boys.