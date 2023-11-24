Enrique Iglesias’ announces shocking revelation about his music career

Enrique Iglesias' upcoming album to be his last one?

Enrique Iglesias has recently made shocking revelation about his music career earlier this week.

Speaking to Today, the singer, who came back from The Trilogy Tour with Ricky Martin and Pitbull, reunited with his partner Anna Kournikova and three children.

Enrique confirmed on Wednesday that his upcoming album, Final (Vol 2), would be his last.

“It's finished. It's actually coming out in February,” said the 48-year-old.

The singer told the outlet, “It's completely finished. What I want to do is shoot one or two videos right before the second leg on the tour and launch it.”

“I've been working on this album for quite a bunch of years. And for me it was always like I said, my final album… this is it,” remarked Enrique.

The musician added, “I don't think — no, I know, I won't be doing any more albums.”

Earlier, in an interview with PEOPLE, Enrique stated he missed his children on tour, saying, “When I go on the road, I miss them a lot. I feel like they're still not old enough to go on the road with me.”

For the unversed, Enrique and Anna share twins Lucy and Nicholas as well as daughter Mary – or Masha in Russian.