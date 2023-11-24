Cher spills the tea about writing her upcoming memoir on Jimmy Fallon show

Cher discusses about her memoir and why she stopped writing on Jimmy Fallon show

Cher has recently spilled the tea about her upcoming memoir, saying she’s started writing after “chickening out” on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.



During an appearance on Thursday’s episode, the singer talked about her memoir coming out very soon while promoting her Christmas music album.

“This is exciting,” said Jimmy and Cher responded, “Yeah.”

She clarified, “I just totally chickened out because I guess I was, I don't know what I was, I was just totally chickening out.”

“I didn't put in some things that need to be in and they're not comfortable, but they need to be in,” stated the 77-year-old.

So, Cher added, “I have to go back and man up.”

Jimmy chimed in and remarked, “It's like beyond therapy, it's tough.”

When the talk show host questioned about the title of her memoir, Cher confessed she didn’t have one.

Later, on the show Jimmy suggested the title, Over-Cher-Ing which Cher was not excited about.

Meanwhile, Cher’s Christmas was released in October and became one of the US Top Holiday Albums chart.

Moreover, the songstress performed the song during the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City.