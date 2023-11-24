Sofia Vergara feels she’s getting 'old’ as she claps back at trolls

Sofia Vergara responded to Internet trolls who accused her of getting plastic surgery

Sofia Vergara addressed allegations of plastic surgery as she shared her perspective on online criticism.

In an interview with Glamour for her new suncare line Toty, the 51-year-old actress stated, "Sometimes I read messages - I avoid reading comments because, for what? It's usually people that are in a bad mood or depressed or jealous."

She made these remarks in an article promoting her new Toty sun care line, published by the magazine on Tuesday.

'I read it and it's like, ''She has done so much stuff to herself that she doesn't even look like her anymore.'' And I'm thinking, It's not like you have plastic surgery to look worse than before, come on!,' she added.

'I always want to say, 'No, it's called aging! It's called f***ing I'm old! That's why I look different!,' Sofia said.

Sofia also was asked if she relies on any skin treatments or injections.

'I do little things here and there. I do a lot of micro-needling when I can. Also, I don't have downtime. I wish I had downtime from work. I would do a lot more s***. But I do microneedling, little lasers for capillaries because I have rosacea,' she said.

'I do Botox in my eyes and in my neck regularly. Little things that I don't need to sit in my house for a month because, unfortunately, I can't. And products. I like products,' Sofia admitted.

Sofia launched Toty in June and told Glamour she had been wanting to do it for a long time.

'In the '90s, when I started realizing that sunblock was so important for your face for aging. I did a lot of damage to myself with the sun because living in South America, in Colombia, we don't even have seasons. It's all year long sun,' she said.