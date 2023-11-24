Courteney Cox reminisces ‘Friends’ iconic scene on Thanksgiving Day

Courteney Cox recalled the popular television sitcom Friends’ hilarious Thanksgiving turkey scene which featured herself and late co-star Matthew Perry.

Taking to Instagram, the actress dropped her three-year-old video in which she re-created the iconic scene.

"Flashback to 3 years ago… Probably won’t do that again. Happy Thanksgiving everyone!" she wrote as a caption.



In her re-created video, the 59-year-old star said, "Happy Thanksgiving everyone. I'm feeling so thankful and also if I get one more goddamn gif with a turkey on my head dancing like a f****** fool I'm just going to snap."



"So anyhow, since I’m the symbol of Thanksgiving, here you go, hope it makes you happy," she concluded.



During the infamous Friends scene, Cox who played Monica can be seen dancing for Chandler while wearing a giant turkey over her head.



Recently, Cox paid a heartfelt tribute to her late friend Perry, who was discovered lifeless by the police in his Los Angeles residence on October 28, 2023.



The actress shared memorable clips from their popular drama and penned a long heartfelt note.