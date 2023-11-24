Watch: Kaley Cuoco’s adorable reaction to her daughter’s first words

File Footage

Kaley Cuoco’s infant daughter hit her biggest milestone yet.



As the doting new mom continues to celebrate baby Matilda’s each and every milestone on her social media, her mini-me said the “M” word for the first time.

In a clip shared to her Instagram stories, Cuoco repeated the word “mama” to her infant cradled in her lap, giggling at her mother’s voice.

However, the Big Bang Theory alum, 37, was taken by surprise when Matilda repeated the words back to her.

“Mama?! What?! You just said, ‘Mama!’ What was that?” Cuoco exclaimed before giving Matilda a smooch.

The Flight Attendant actress wore a bright blue shirt and clear-framed specs, while Matilda looked adorable in a multi-coloured onesie.

Cuoco was definitely feeling the seasonal gratitude for the huge milestone, captioning the video, “Happy Thanksgiving.”

For the unversed the actress and her boyfriend, Tom Pelphrey, welcomed Matilda in March this year.

However, before they met, motherhood was not on the radar for Cuoco, per Emmy Magazine.

But, she recalled, something changed when she began dating Pelphrey in April 2022.

Cuoco remembered realising, “Oh my God, I want to have a kid with you.”

Later on the pair welcomed Matilda and documented each and every milestone, including her first plane ride to her first aquarium trip, to her social media.