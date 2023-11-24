Natalie Portman speaks up on May December movie and young stars entering Hollywood

Natalie Portman addresses May December role and upward tick of women in Hollywood

Natalie Portman has recently addressed May December movie as well as young stars entering the entertainment industry on 200th episode of Variety Awards Circuit podcast.



Sharing her thoughts on her new movie, which is labelled as dark comedy, Portman stated, “I saw the absurdity and how ridiculous people are and human behaviour. I mean everyone’s crazy is the summary of every story.”

“I saw that, but I think Todd Haynes’ vision for it is like the music he chose. It was so unexpected and nothing I ever imagined while reading it,” said the 42-year-old.

The Black Swan actress believed, “That creates a very unsettling tone with humour, but I wouldn’t say it is funny. It’s more this tone if you’re in a strange, unsettling world.”

Reflecting on young stars working in Hollywood, Portman warned young people to stay away from industry for their safety.

“I mean as children. I feel it was almost an accident of luck that I was not harmed, also combined with very overprotective, wonderful parents. You don’t like it when you’re a kid, and you’re grateful for it when you’re an adult,” explained the Closer actress.

Portman pointed out, “I’ve heard too many bad stories to think that any children should be part of it. Having said that, I know all the conversations that we’ve been having these past few years. It’s made people more aware and careful.

“But ultimately, I don’t believe that kids should work. I think kids should play and go to school,” she suggested.

While talking about women in the industry taking on both acting and producing a movie, Portman considered, “It’s the best, and seeing my peers do it inspires me. Reese [Witherspoon] is one of the biggest role models and inspiration. It’s incredible seeing Margot Robbie and Emma Stone also doing it.”

“I think there are many people this year who’ve been helping create,” added the actress.