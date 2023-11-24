Miranda Lambert all set to expand her family with Brendan after turning 40

Miranda Lambert is excited to become a mother in her 40s

Miranda Lambert is ready to expand her family with Brendan McLoughlin after turning 40.



A source spilled to the National Enquirer, “Miranda admits she’s had blinders on when it comes to becoming a mom, being busy with her career and just enjoying her time with Brendan, but then 40 came up and slapped her right across the face!”

“She really does want to experience the joys that come from motherhood, but now she has more of a sense of urgency,” said an insider.

Source told the outlet, “Brendan always says it’s Miranda’s call. But he’s happy that turning 40 helped Miranda see the light.”

“They’re actively trying for a baby now and desperate to beat the clock!” added an insider.

Although Brendan has a son with his former partner, Miranda had no issue spending time with him as she revealed to Extra in 2019 interview, “My stepson is amazing. I’m loving that whole phase.”

Prior to meeting Brendan, Miranda was married to Blake Shelton. However, after meeting her present husband in 2018 at Good Morning America, the country star expressed her contentment with her relationship.

Reflecting on Miranda’s marriage with Brendan, a source pointed out, “It’s nice being able to have some privacy and not have every detail about their relationship scrutinized.”

“They complement each other on every level and Miranda feels like she finally found her soulmate,” concluded an insider.