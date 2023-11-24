Jennifer Aniston's secret message behind Matthew Perry's ode revealed

Renowned for her role as Rachel Green on the beloved television series Friends, Jennifer Aniston paid tribute to her late co-star Matthew Perry, who passed away on October 28 at the age of 54, movingly and emotionally.

About two weeks following Perry's passing, Aniston used Instagram to express her feelings and maybe even a subliminal message.



Fans were dismayed that Perry's best friends and actors remained silent on social media when they expected a prompt response from the star cast. As she went into further detail about the intricacies of the grief process, Aniston appeared to recognise this.

"Being able to really SIT in this grief allows you to feel the moments of joy and gratitude for having loved someone that deep," read a part of Aniston's post. She continued, "Matty, I love you so much, and I know you are now completely at peace and out of any pain. I talk to you every day… sometimes I can almost hear you saying, 'Could you BE any crazier?'" she added.

In a heartwarming tribute, that Aniston paid to her late co-star continued, "Oh boy this one has cut deep... Having to say goodbye to our Matty has been an insane wave of emotions that I’ve never experienced before."

Continuing on his persona she wrote, "He was such a part of our DNA. We were always the 6 of us. This was a chosen family that forever changed the course of who we were and what our path was going to be. For Matty, he KNEW he loved to make people laugh. As he said himself, if he didn't hear the ‘laugh’ he thought he was going to die. His life literally depended on it."

The Daily Mail claims that discussions are on for the late actor's fellow cast members to pay him an honorary homage during the 75th Emmy Awards, which will take place on January 15 at the Peacock Theatres in Los Angeles.