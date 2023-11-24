Chris Evans ends his social media hiatus on Thanksgiving

Chris Evans, the actor who plays Captain America, has been back on social media after a six-month break following his marriage to Alba Baptista. Ahead of Thanksgiving, he took to social media again on Wednesday to share his top gratitudes.



Chris Evans explains his hiatus

Chris announced to his 18.9 million Instagram followers that he was returning to social media, writing, “Hi everyone! I am back. I am thankful for a lot of things this year, but dogs are always high on the list.”

The 42-year-old actor posted a video of himself playing with puppies at Animal Haven, a nonprofit animal sanctuary, that was up for adoption. This group was established in Manhattan in 1967.

Fans react to actor's return

The actor's admirers shared their joy in the post's comments section, overjoyed to see their beloved celebrity make a comeback to social media.

One of his fans wrote, “Name something more attractive than this man and puppies.” Another wrote, “First of all: Welcome back!! We missed you so much, Chris!! Secondly, congratulations on your wedding with Alba!! Much love!!.”

A third fan said, “Our favourite dog Dad! Welcome back.” While a fourth fan stated, “I missed you, thanks for coming back.”