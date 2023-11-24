Chris Evans ends his social media hiatus on Thanksgiving

Chris Evans, the actor who plays Captain America, has been back on social media after a six-month break following his marriage to Alba Baptista. Ahead of Thanksgiving, he took to social media again on Wednesday to share his top gratitudes.
Chris announced to his 18.9 million Instagram followers that he was returning to social media, writing, “Hi everyone! I am back. I am thankful for a lot of things this year, but dogs are always high on the list.”
The 42-year-old actor posted a video of himself playing with puppies at Animal Haven, a nonprofit animal sanctuary, that was up for adoption. This group was established in Manhattan in 1967.
The actor's admirers shared their joy in the post's comments section, overjoyed to see their beloved celebrity make a comeback to social media.
One of his fans wrote, “Name something more attractive than this man and puppies.” Another wrote, “First of all: Welcome back!! We missed you so much, Chris!! Secondly, congratulations on your wedding with Alba!! Much love!!.”
A third fan said, “Our favourite dog Dad! Welcome back.” While a fourth fan stated, “I missed you, thanks for coming back.”
Selena Gomez’s mother Mendey Teefey drops unseen photos of singer
Kylie Jenner quips with Kendall Jenner over her chopping skills
Cassie accused ex Diddy of decade-long physical, emotional, and sexual abuse
‘Hunger Games’ prequel is beating other Thanksgiving releases
Robert Pattinson speaks about his nervousness on screen
Netflix's ' Squid Game: The Challenge' released on November 22, 2023