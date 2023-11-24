Jamie Foxx speaks out against br*ast rubbing accusation, calls it 'completely false'

Legal battle ahead: Jamie Foxx addresses lawsuit.

Oscar winner Jamie Foxx has firmly denied accusations of sexual assault following a lawsuit over a photo incident in 2015.

An individual identified as Jane Doe alleges that he placed his hands on her waist, then moved them under her top, rubbing her intimate parts.

His spokesperson has denied these allegations, asserting that the harassment never happened and is confident that the claims will be dismissed. “Once they are, Mr. Foxx intends to pursue a claim for malicious prosecution against this person and her attorneys for this frivolous action,” announced this person in a statement to the media.

The case in question occurred around 1 a.m. on the rooftop of Catch NYC & Roof, where the star pulled Jane’s arm to the back area.

As mentioned in the plaintiff, the woman was seated with a friend at the celebrity hotspot when they saw Foxx. Her friend requested for a photo; to which he replied, “Sure, baby, anything for you,” in a seemingly intoxicated state and remarked that she resembled American actress Gabrielle Union, who played Isis in Bring It On.

It is further mentioned that the actor threw more compliments by saying, “Wow, you have that supermodel body” and “you smell so good.”