Taylor Swift friend Karlie Kloss becomes emotional for THIS reason

Taylor Swift's friend Karlie Kloss became emotional as she discussed her mother Tracy Kloss, a breast cancer survivor, during an Instagram video where she connected with other survivors.

The 31-year-old supermodel was promoting the Bobbie initiative, which supports mothers affected by breast cancer by providing baby formula.

In a video shared on the Bobbie Instagram page, Kloss teared up while talking about her mom's diagnosis almost three decades after overcoming the disease.

'My mom was 35 years old when she was diagnosed with stage three breast cancer. Her strength, and your strength, stays with me,' she shared, wiping her eyes with a tissue.

Recently seen with husband Joshua Kushner, Karlie then spoke to several other breast cancer survivor moms who applied for the Bobbie Breasties initiative, asking them to share their stories. 'I had the amazing opportunity to read some of your application stories,' she told the ladies on the call.

'So I want to talk with some of you and let you share part of your story yourself.' The women bravely discussed their battles while the model listened. Karlie later commented on the clip, expressing her gratitude, 'Thank you so much for inviting me to be a part of this. Beyond grateful for my Breasties community!'