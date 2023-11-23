Prince William, Kate Middleton set for royal double date

Kate Middleton and Prince William set to attend The Royal Variety Performance

Kate Middleton and her husband Prince William are se to watch the "Turn Back Time" singer's performance next week alongside Swedish counterparts Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel.

The Royal Variety Performance, an annual show, is set to be held at London's Royal Albert Hall on November 30. It will feature Swedish pop star Zara Larsson and be something of a royal reunion for William and Kate and Victoria and Daniel.

William and Victoria, both heirs to their respective thrones, share a unique bond and are uniquely placed to continue the close relationship between the two royal families and their countries.

The show takes place every year, in aid of the Royal Variety Charity, of which he Queen is Patron. The money raised from the show helps hundreds of entertainers throughout the UK, who need help and assistance as a result of old age, ill-health, or hard times.



The Prince and Princess of Wales have been regular royal guests of honor at the variety show and last attended in Nov. 2021. The tradition of royals attending the theatrical event began with William's great-great grandfather King George V in 1921.



After the show, it is expected that Princess Kate and Prince William and their Swedish counterparts will go backstage to meet some of the performers.

