Princess Beatrice determined to invite 'complete outsider' to Royal Christmas

Princess Beatrice is anticipating a reunion of her own this Christmas.

The daughter of disgraced Prince Andrew is set to join the Royal Family at Sandringham with her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and their daughter Sienna for the annual holiday season.

According to reports, the trio could also be joined by Edo’s ex Dara Huang and their son Christopher, better known as Wolfie.

“Beatrice is very keen to have her entire family at Sandringham this Christmas and that includes Wolfie,” a source told OK!. “Beatrice wants him there, but she also realises that Dara should be there as well.”

The seven-year-old joined the Royal Family Christmas for the first time last year. He was spotted holding hands with Beatrice and Edo during the church service on the Sandringham estate.

The insider explained that according to their co-parenting schedule, it is Dara’s turn to spend the holiday season with Wolfie; however, they noted Beatrice and Edo would want nothing more than to have Wolfie attend the Royal Family Christmas again.

Hence, the pair are allegedly still torn on whether to invite Dara to the family lunch.

The Yorks, including Andrew, his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson, Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice along with their families will reside in the Wood Farm on the estate this year.

“It might be a bit awkward if Dara comes along and stays with them on the farm but doesn’t get invited for dinner at Sandringham,” the source continued. “The dinner will be served in the ballroom this year due to the sheer number of people attending.

“Extended family members are one thing, but complete outsiders are another. But Beatrice is determined to make it happen,” they added.