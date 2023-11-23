Prince Andrew poses big problems to Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie

File Footage

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie may never be able to shake off their father Prince Andrew’s problematic past.



According to royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams, as per OK!, the two royals found that their ability to serve the royal family took a major hit in the aftermath of the sexual abuse scandal that the disgraced Duke of York faced.

"If they did become working royals, and they do occasional work, which is fine, but the problem is, of course, the link with Prince Andrew, and, certainly, for the moment, it's unlikely that they would be asked to do more. It's simply a matter of gauging public opinion," he said.



The commentator added that while Sarah Ferguson's daughter have their respective careers and families that they were seemingly happy with, the two women likely wanted to do much more.

"[Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie] are happy the way they are at the moment in the sense that they're happily married, they've got careers, and they've got families. But on the other hand, they would probably like to increase the amount of work they do," Fitzwilliams added.