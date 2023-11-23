Chase Chrisley's new girlfriend Jodi Laine Fournerat: Everything to know

Chase Chrisley and Jodi Laine Founerat went Instagram official earlier this month

Chase Chrisley is no longer hiding his romance from the world.

The 27-year-old reality TV star and his new flame Jodi Laine Fournerat went Instagram official on the latter’s profile earlier this month.

In the photo, Chase embraced Jodi from behind as the twosome lovingly posed for the camera. “Happy is an understatement,” she wrote in the caption.

The Chrisley Knows Best alum’s latest romance comes only five months after he announced the end of his engagement with Emmy Medders.

According to People, Chase and Jodi have been dating for a “couple of months” now, adding, “They’re taking it slow and enjoying their time together.”

Who is Jodi Laine Fournerat?

Chase Chrisley’s latest flame is originally based in New Orleans, Louisiana, but frequently travels back and forth to Nashville.

According to AOL.com, she works as a travel surgical technologist. She is also a self-proclaimed social media fashion influencer and currently boasts more than 15K followers on her Instagram.

Chase and Emmy had been together for three years before the rumors of their split began circulating.

Chase later took to his Instagram Stories to formally announce the breakup. “Everybody has been asking questions regarding Emmy and myself. We both agreed to part ways and move on with our lives separately.”

“Thank you for respecting our privacy,” he added at the time.