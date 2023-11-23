Jenna Lyons plays coy when questioned about her return for ‘RHONY’ new season

Bravo is yet to officially announce ‘RHONY’ season 15

Jenna Lyons doesn’t have a straight answer for her return for the new season of Real Housewives of New York.

When asked about her plans to return to the next season of RHONY during her appearance on this week’s The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon, Lyons initially played coy before admitting that she actually doesn’t have an answer right now.

“Are you gonna come back for another season?” host Fallon asked, to which the New York housewife quipped, “When do you want me to come?”

When a bemused Fallon clarified that he meant RHONY, Lyons once again joked, “No, I thought I was going to be hosting Jimmy Fallon with you.”

However, she finally admitted that she’s messing around because she herself doesn’t know whether she’ll be returning.

“I don’t have an answer, I genuinely don’t,” she finally confessed.

However, the former J. Crew president reflected on the positive reception she has gotten from the public ever since she joined the rebooted series and helped kicked off a brand new generation of The Real Housewives of New York.

“People have been so nice. I get stopped everywhere and people yell across the street, ‘I love you, Jenna!’ And I’m like, ‘I love you, too!’” Lyons fondly reflected. “I have a lot of relationships going on now. People feel like they’re your friends,” she further mused.

