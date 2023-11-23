Jacob Elordi plays coy when asked about James Bond casting rumours

Jacob Elordi is flattered about suggestions that he could be the next James Bond following screen legends like Daniel Craig and Sean Connery.
The Euphoria actor, 26, spoke to Extra earlier this week and reacted to the rumours surrounding the casting of the cult-favourite spy movie franchise.
“Bond? James Bond?” Elordi asked in response to a question about his name being floated for the role. “Is that what they’re saying?”
“Oh my goodness, wow,” he continued. “That’s beautiful.”
Read More: Daniel Craig not a ‘traditional handsome’ guy as other Bond actors, says Casino Royale director
Elordi’s Saltburn costar Barry Keoghan asked him, “Are you playing Bond?” and quipped, “I’ll play your villain in Bond.”
“I just like that people maybe want to put me in their movies,” he told Extra in response to the Bond rumors. “That makes me really glad.”
The Aussie actor rose to fame with the Kissing Booth movies before starring in HBO’s hit series Euphoria. Apart from movie, Saltburn, the actor is also playing the role of Elvis Presley in Sofia Coppola’s movie Priscilla.
Read More: Jacob Elordi doubles down on criticism of 'ridiculous' Kissing Booth trilogy
As for the Bond movies, Craig stepped down as the iconic international spy after a 15-year tenure in the role after 2021’s No Time to Die.
Bond producer Barbara Broccoli previously told The Guardian that “there’s a big, big road ahead reinventing it for the next chapter, and we haven’t even begun with that.”
