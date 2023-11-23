Jamie Foxx accused of sexual assault after Axl Rose

Jamie Foxx faces sexual assault accusations from a woman, claiming the incident took place in New York City in 2015.



In August of that year, the plaintiff arrived at Catch NYC & Roof around 11 p.m., according to the lawsuit that TMZ was able to get.

A few hours later, Foxx was sitting at a table next to an unidentified woman and one of her companions, who she alleges requested the actor for a picture, and he obliged.

She says the 55-year-old said, "Sure, baby, anything for you," and appeared to be drunk.

The lady claims that after snapping a few pictures, Foxx praised her that she smelt "so good" and had a "supermodel body."

The actor allegedly began touching the woman inappropriately after dragging her by the arm to the back of the terrace, according to the lawsuit.

The woman alleges that a number of people, including a few security guards, saw the alleged assault and saw her attempt to flee from the Ray star, but they all just turned away.

She says that as soon as her friend turned the corner and realized what was happening, the claimed assault stopped.

The plaintiff alleges that the "sexual assault, abuse, assault and battery" caused her to require medical attention and emotional suffering, and she is suing Foxx and the restaurant for compensatory and punitive damages.

Recently, another celebrity faced similar accusations.

On Wednesday, November 22, Sheila Kennedy, a former Penthouse model, filed a lawsuit in New York's Supreme Court accusing the 61-year-old Guns N' Roses frontman Axl Rose of sexually abusing her in 1989.

Kennedy said that Rose "targeted" her when he was "at the peak" of his commercial stardom, according to court documents that Us Weekly was able to access.

Kennedy added that she has post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and "lifelong emotional, physical, psychological, and financial impacts" as a result of the assault.

Kennedy is suing Rose for assault, battery, intentional infliction of emotional distress and gender-motivated violence. She wants to be tried by a jury.