Cassie Ventura looks relaxed since settling lawsuit with Sean 'Diddy' Combs

The singer was photographed out with family in her hometown of New London

Cassie Ventura stepped out after settling her $ 30 million lawsuit against ex-boyfriend Sean 'Diddy' Combs, who she accused of repeated physical abuse and rape, a day after it was filed.

The singer, 37, was photographed out with family in her hometown of New London, Connecticut on Monday.

She looked in high spirits as she smiled while arriving at her parents' home in comfy gray sweats and sneakers.

Her lawsuit against Diddy was dismissed earlier this week, four days after they settled out of court.

'Pursuant to an agreement between the parties, Plaintiff hereby dismisses this action, with prejudice and without costs or fees to either party,' a New York court said Monday, TMZ reported after reviewing legal docs.

Because the dismissal was filed with prejudice, Cassie will not be able to file the suit a second time.

The settlement was announced Friday - one day after the lawsuit was filed - in a statement sent by attorney Douglas Wigdor, who represents Cassie, whose full name is Casandra Ventura.

The statement said they had reached a deal 'to their mutual satisfaction' Friday evening, but no terms of the agreement were disclosed and no further statements would be issued beyond those made by Ventura, Combs, and Wigdor in the email distributed by the lawyer.

'I have decided to resolve this matter amicably on terms that I have some level of control,' Ventura said in her statement. 'I want to thank my family, fans, and lawyers for their unwavering support.'

Cassie and Diddy settle their lawsuit

The songstress's lawyer, Douglas Wigdor, announced that the lawsuit had been settled to both parties' mutual satisfaction a day after its filing in a New York federal court.

Diddy denies accusations

According to Page Six, Diddy's lawyer has clarified that settling a lawsuit doesn't mean confession to the allegations. Ben Brafman stated, "A decision to settle a lawsuit in 2023 is in no way an admission of wrongdoing."

Ben continued that his client was happy after getting a mutual settlement and wished the plaintiff the best of luck for her future.