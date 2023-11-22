Tom Cruise shows off new hairdo as Mission Impossible 8 filming resumes

The actor has been an accomplished pilot for nearly 30 years

Hollywood icon Tom Cruise unveiled a lighter highlighted hairstyle as he arrived in London from Florida on Tuesday.

Cruise, 61 showcased his cheerful spirit as he headed to the set of Mission Impossible 8.

Production on the eighth installment, likely titled Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part Two, is set to resume following a delay caused by the actor's strike.

Tom Cruise, an accomplished pilot for nearly 30 years since obtaining his qualification in 1994, displayed high spirits as he assumed the pilot's seat for a helicopter journey.

For the outing, the Hollywood star opted for a casual look, wearing a navy jumper, jeans, and white trainers.