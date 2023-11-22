Royal Family braces for scandalous new TV series

Left to right: King Charles, Queen Camilla, Prince William, Kate Middleton

Prince Andrew is set to take center stage in the upcoming TV series on Prime Video.

The many controversies of the Duke of York, including his notorious interview with BBC Newsnight’s Emily Maitlis will be adapted into a three-part miniseries titled, A Very Royal Scandal, according to Variety.

The former royal sat down with Maitlis for a 2019 interview to discuss his association with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, who died by suicide in August of the same year.

The younger brother of King Charles was also accused of sexual assault by Virginia Giuffre, who also filed a lawsuit against him.

“I have no recollection of ever meeting this lady, none whatsoever,” Andrew said of Giuffre at the time. “It just never happened.”

He announced his decision to step down from his position of a working royal, shortly after the interview aired.

He was stripped of his royal titles in 2022.

The upcoming miniseries will follow the story of Emily Maitlis, played by Ruth Wilson, leading up to her acclaimed interview with Prince Andrew, played by Michael Sheen.

The premiere date for A Very Royal Scandal is yet to be announced.