Shah Rukh Khan drops major hints about upcoming movie 'Dunki'

Shah Rukh Khan engages in fun Q/A session with fans ahead of 'Dunki' release

Shah Rukh Khan interacted with his fans during a fun Q/A session on X after dropping the first song Lutt Putt Gaya from his upcoming movie, Dunki.

Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, the Bollywood superstar wrote, "15 minutes to dwell on life the universe and everything else. Let’s do a simple why? What? Where? for 15 mins. Feeling happy and feeling Lutt Putt types…#ASKSrk time now…."

Shortly, a fan asked Shah Rukh to explain the reason behind keeping the film title Dunki.

In response, the actor gave a witty reply and said, "Dunki is a way of describing an illegal journey across borders… It’s pronounced like Funky…Hunky…. or yeah Monkey!!!"

Another fan asked him to define Taapsee Panu, Vicky Kaushal and other characters of the film in one word.

To which the actor replied, "Manu: Love, Gulati: Hope, Buggu: low IQ, Balli: low patience, Sukhi: Intense, Abhijaat: High IQ, Raju: Bossman and Hardy: Friend."

Moreover, the Jawan actor was asked "what are you more excited for: Dunki or The Archies [Suhana Khan’s upcoming movie]?



Shah Rukh said, "Suhana loves Dunki and I love Archies. Between the two of us I think we are all sorted."