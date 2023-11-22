Cardi B responds ‘thoughtfully’ to fan accusing celebrities of faking workouts

The fan suggested that in reality, celebrities would opt for surgery if they gained more weight

Cardi B clapped back at a fan who accused celebrities, including herself, of relying on plastic surgery to slim down while pretending it's the result of working out.

The user, on the X platform (formerly Twitter), responded to a video the 31-year-old rapper shared this week, showcasing her svelte body at the gym.

The fan suggested that the workout was a facade and that, in reality, celebrities would opt for surgery if they gained more weight.

Cardi, who has been candid about her surgeries and cosmetic procedures, didn't take the comment lightly. She has openly discussed having four breast augmentations, liposuction, a rhinoplasty, and nearly removing illegal silicone butt injections.

In response, Cardi said she works out to 'maintain' her results while also building muscle and reducing visceral fat — two things that can't be achieved with surgery.

'How vocal have I been about my procedures???' she began.

'The thing is I don't gain weight much so I'm trying to gain MUSCLE cuz it's hard for me to maintain fat…

'also there's this thing called visceral fat…It's fat that grows under the muscle and you can't lipo it only thing you can do is work it out!' Cardi explained.

'THATS WHY YOU SEE POUCHES ON LIPO GIRLS. YOU HAVE TO MAINTAIN IT!'

Cardi ramped up her fitness routine following the birth of her son Wave in 2021.