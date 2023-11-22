Neve Campbell breaks silence on ‘Scream' after exiting franchise over pay dispute

Neve Campbell played Sidney Prescot for five ‘Scream’ installments

Neve Campbell shared her thoughts on the new Scream movies without her in it.

While answering fan questions at this month’s Monster-mania Con, the Scream Queen, 50, admitted that she finally watched Scream 6, and had some notes on it.

“I don’t wish these movies ill will,” she said, adding about the sixth installment, “I wanted the movie to be good. It’s not like I’m sitting in my house going, ‘I hope it sucks, I hope it doesn’t do well.’”

Admitting that she only watched the sixth movie for the first time two weeks ago, she praised, “I actually thought they did a really good job. I think the cast are really powerful, wonderful actors.

But the Wild Things actress did note one aspect she didn’t like: Dewey’s death.

“I was really disappointed in their choice to get rid of David [Arquette],” she noted about her former co-star. “We were all in love with him and I think we all felt pretty sad about that. Which, of course, is the reason they do it ‘cause it has more impact. But now I miss him. I want to see more of him.”

Campbell further gushed over her iconic character, Sidney Prescott, and the “effect” and “impact” a non-victim female horror lead had on everyone, noting, “It really touches me.”

Campbell’s refusal to return after the fifth installment was due to a dispute over her payment, telling People Magazine in 2022, “I did not feel that what I was being offered equated to the value that I bring to this franchise, and have brought to this franchise, for 25 years.”