Princess Kate makes royal statement in 100-year-old tiara at Palace banquet

Princess Kate makes royal statement in a 100-year-old tiara at Palace banquet

Kate Middleton made sure to make a statement at state banquet as she and Prince William welcomed South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and his wife First Lady Kim Keon Hee at Buckingham Palace.

The Princess of Wales turned heads for a particular piece of accessory in her overall regal look during the star-studded gathering on Tuesday, Nov. 21.

Flashing her best smile, Kate paired her all-white ensemble with the Strathmore Rose tiara, which belonged to Queen Mother.

This is the first time in nearly a century that the tiara was worn by a member of the Royal Family; it was originally a wedding present to the Queen Mother in 1930s, when she married Prince Albert, who would later on become King George VI, Queen Elizabeth’s father.

Queen Mother named the historic tiara after her father, Earl of Strathmore and Kinghorne, according to the Court Jeweler.

The latest tiara is the fourth one worn by the mother of Prince George in public since she became a royal.

The President of South Korea received a warm welcome from King Charles, Queen Camilla, and the rest of the Royal Family on their state visit.

During his speech, the 75-year-old monarch heralded BLACKPINK and BTS for the global influence and advocacy for relevant causes.