Ben Affleck carries cigarette carton while picking up kids from skateboarding

Ben Affleck’s new wife Jennifer Lopez often joins him on his family outings

Ben Affleck seems to need a little something extra to help him through his daily fatherly duties.

On Monday, Affleck, 51, indulged in a little father-children bonding time with 11-year-old Samuel and 14-year-old Seraphina as he picked them up from skateboarding.

Photographs obtained by Page Six showed the Batman star holding a carton of Marlboro cigarettes as he dug around the inside of a black bag pack.

Dressed in a casual grey T-shirt and matching jeans, the Oscar-winner walked alongside two of his three children with ex Jennifer Garner – 17-year-old Violet noticeably missing from the family fun day.

He was also seen clutching a near-empty coffee cup – a staple in the Affleck household.

His teenager donned an oversized green shirt with khaki shorts, and mismatched socks under Adidas sneakers, and rocked black shaggy hair with red streaks.

Meanwhile, his youngest son sported a green polo with khakis, and had a rather large blue bandage around his ring finger.

The devoted father is frequently seen tending to his children and driving them around, often with his ex-wife, Garner.

Sometimes, even his current wife Jennifer Lopez – a mother of two from ex-husband Marc Anthony – joins him along for the ride.