Kate Hudson pens sweet birthday note for her ‘inspiring’ mother

Kate Hudson celebrates her mother's 78th birthday with heartfelt tribute

Kate Hudson extended warm wishes to her mother Goldie Hawan on the occasion of her 78th birthday.



Taking to Instagram, the actress shared adorable video clips of her mother and penned a heartfelt note.

"A woman who is easy to celebrate! Happiest Birthday to the most fun, beautiful and inspiring mother. We love you big time Gogo," the Bride Wars actress wrote.



"Join me in using one word to describe what Gogo means to you and shout out a big HBD. My word for you today @goldiehawn is MAGNIFICENT," Kate concluded her sweet note.



Several fans dropped lovely messages for Goldie in the comment section of Kate's post.

One fan wrote, "Happy Birthday to Goldie Hawn! My special word for her is "Beaming" She has the warmest and welcoming smile that lights up the room and spreads happiness!"

Earlier, in conversation with People, the actress shared that her mom has always been an inspiration to her.

"There's no doubt that I inherited her love for life and all of its experiences, big and small," she shared.