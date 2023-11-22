Blackpink at Buckingham Palace: K-pop group dines in with King Charles, Camilla

Blackpink joined King Charles and Queen Camilla at Buckingham Palace

Blackpink turned up at Buckingham Palace for a starry night out with the Royal Family.

King Charles and Queen Camilla welcomed South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and First Lady Kim Keon Hee on their state visit to the UK on Tuesday, Nov. 21.

The quartet sat down for an opulent dinner in the evening, which comprised of roughly 170 guests, including members of the South Korean girl group, Jennie, Jisoo, Lisa and Rosé.

Each member of the girl group exuded elegance with their regal outfits, all while staying true to their personal styles.

Jisoo sported a black, textured puff-sleeved dress from Christian Dior’s resort 20234 collection, adorning it a Dior monogram top-handle purse.

Rosé color coordinated Jisoo in a black strapless velvet dress with a sweetheart neckline.

Jennie looked ethereal in a white long-sleeved dress with an off-shoulder neckline and train. She paired it with black platform sandals and a sparky clutch.

Lisa channeled royalty in a beaded aquamarine cape dress from Georges Hobeika, which she accessorized with a metallic gold platform and a diamond necklace.