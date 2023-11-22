Cassie makes first appearance since her lawsuit against ex Diddy was dismissed

Cassie looked happy for the first time ever since her lawsuit against Sean “Diddy” Combs first emerged last Thursday.
As the rape and abuse lawsuit quickly got settled and dismissed, the 37-year-old singer and model looked happy and relaxed for the first time as she stepped out in her hometown of New London, Connecticut, on Monday afternoon.
Photographs obtained by Page Six show the Me & U songstress flashing a giant smile as she walked with her daughter Frankie, who turns four in December, to her car.
The mother-of-two went bare-faced with her naturally wavy hair loose in the wind, looking cosy in a casual grey sweatsuit and chunky sneakers.
The super mom held a child-sized bright pink puffer jacket, a Twister game, a brown teddy bear, and some books in one arm while her other hand clutched Frankie’s.
The Long Way 2 Go hitmaker seemed to be in much better spirits than her alleged abuser, who was visibly downcast in his first public sighting in Miami over the weekend, per the outlet.
Their respective sightings come on the heels of their settlement on Saturday followed by the lawsuit officially being dismissed Monday.
Last week, Cassandra “Cassie” Ventura filed a lawsuit against Combs, detailing decade-long physical, emotional, and sexual abuse, including rape and sex trafficking, she suffered at his hands throughout their long-term on-off relationship, starting from the moment they met in 2005 – when she was just 19 and he was 36 – all the way up until their ultimate breakup in 2018.
