Suki Waterhouse, Robert Pattinson ‘hid pregnancy’ from friends

Suki Waterhouse and Robert Pattinson’s first pregnancy was a thought out decision.



“They moved in together earlier this year and decided it was finally the right time to expand their family,” a source told Us Weekly, noting, “Rob and Suki really hid this pregnancy well from friends before they were ready to reveal the happy news.”

According to the insider, Waterhouse was "so excited to make the announcement during her performance" at this past weekend's Corona Capital 2023 Music Festival in Mexico City.

“She was ecstatic over the response from the crowd,” the insider said, adding, “Suki and Rob couldn’t be more thrilled and they feel beyond blessed.”

On Sunday, November 19, Waterhouse, 31, announced her pregnancy while performing live at the music festival.

According to social media footage, she teased, "“I thought I’d wear something sparkly today because I thought it might distract you from something else that’s going on." She gestured at her growing baby bulge. “I’m not sure if it’s working.”

While out this month with Pattinson, 37, the Daisy Jones & the Six actress first aroused rumours that she was pregnant.