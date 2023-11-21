Meghan Markle reunites with her best friend in Canada

Anderson and Meghan reportedly ran in the same social circle for years

Meghan Markle, who stunned fans with her surprise appearance with Prince Harry at the Vancouver Canucks hockey in Canada on Monday, was seen enjoying the game with her Pal who helped her bring closer to the royal.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex watched the NHL game between the Vancouver Canucks and San Jose Sharks at Rogers Arena with an old friend who played important role in their romance.

Meghan was all excited and cheering on her favourite team as she was joined by her old pal Markus Anderson, who sat next to her.

The two were seen hopping up to cheer when their home team scored a goal. It was previously reported that the former Hollywood star has described him as one of her "closest friends in the world."

Anderson is reportedly the Chief Membership Officer of Soho House, a private members’ club with locations around the globe. Harry and Meghan famously had their first date at the exclusive club’s London hub in July 2016.

In Spare, Harry claims that he and Meghan first connected on Instagram after she spotted her photo there with a mutual friend named Violet, the Daily Mail reported that Anderson "arranged for the couple to meet secretly in private rooms" at Soho House in Toronto and London.



Anderson and Meghan reportedly ran in the same social circle for years, and he often appeared on Meghan’s eponymous Instagram, which was deleted ahead of her royal wedding in May 2018.