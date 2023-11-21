Police personnel check the documents of detained Afghan refugees during a search operation to identify allegedly illegal immigrants, in the outskirts of Karachi on November 11, 2023. — AFP

PESHAWAR: The caretaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government decided to get more than 58,000 suspicious computerised national identity cards (CNICs) blocked by the National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra) amid the countrywide crackdown against the undocumented migrants, well-placed sources revealed Tuesday.

The decision was made during the meeting of the provincial steering committee on repatriation of illegal foreigners held on November 17.

“The status of complex cases like intra marriages [inter country marriages], PoR/ACC/Fake and block CNICs were discussed in detail,” read the minutes of the meeting, available with Geo News.

It was decided in the huddle that all the deputy commissioners would convene meetings over the matter within five days.

“Complex cases are not to be repatriated till the recommendation by the relevant DLC [district liaison committee]/DICC followed by Nadra implementation.”

The sources further said that the KP home department penned a letter to Nadra asking the department to block the bogus proof of registration and Afghan cards.

In addition to this, the authorities concerned had completed the mapping process of 9,720 illegal refugees in Peshawar.

It is pertinent to mention here that the repatriation of illegal foreign nationals including Afghans to their homeland is continuing.

Thousands of Afghans are returning to their homeland on a daily basis through Chaman and Torkham borders, thanking Pakistan for its generosity.

Apart from other measures for the dignified return of Afghans to their country, transit camps equipped with facilities have been established in various districts for their temporary accommodation.

It is pertinent to mention here that 2,292 more illegal Afghan nationals, boarding 231 vehicles returned to their country yesterday. So far, 240,175 Afghans have been repatriated to Afghanistan.

The federal interim government had announced in October that all illegal immigrants should leave Pakistan by the 1st of November or face forceful expulsion.

Following the deadline, the authorities launched a crackdown against the illegal aliens, in a bid to send them back to their respective nations. The rationale behind the expulsion was a rise in terrorism, with Afghans being involved in a majority of the suicide bombings.

International human rights organisations have voiced concerns against the forceful expulsions, calling on Pakistan to reverse its decision, however, the government stands firm on its decision.