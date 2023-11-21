'Ageing' King Charles forced to choose sides in 'painful, traumatic' battle

King Charles reportedly ran the risk of upsetting the many members of the royal family

King Charles reportedly faces a major dilemma amid claims that he is willing to extend an olive branch to his estranged son Prince Harry and daughter-in-law Meghan Markle.

Amid reports that the monarch and the Sussexes got in touch after months long silence, it emerged that he was looking to work on their icy relationship for the sake of his grandchildren Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

A source, as per OK!, claimed that King Charles was worried that his old age meant he did not have much time left thus the monarch was wanting to iron out some past issues with the Sussexes.



“It really hit home how he should try to work through this for the children’s sake. Charles knows he doesn’t have many more birthdays or Christmases left and wants to try to repair the rift so that his grandchildren will be a part of the family like everyone else,” the source said.

However, royal expert Tom Bower, as per the aforementioned publication, believed that King Charles' move would more than likely upset Prince William, Kate Middleton as well as his wife Queen Camilla.

Explaining the dilemma, the expert said that he would likely have to make a decision that would leave one group upset.

He explained, ”For Charles, the whole thing has been painful and traumatic. The problem is that Harry and Meghan have caused so much damage, it’s hard to imagine how to repair it. But I’m sure that the King would like a solution.

”Charles has not only got William and Kate [to think of], but he’s also got Camilla, who was very insulted by Harry and Meghan too, so that makes it a great problem for him.”

