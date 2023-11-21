Prince Harry’s reconciliation with King Charles in danger due to latest stunt

King Charles is reportedly 'furious' with Prince Harry over the leaked details of private call

Royal rift between King Charles and Prince Harry appeared to be thawing but a blunder seems to have brought things to square-one.

Prince Harry had made a phone call to his father a day after the King’s 75th birthday despite months-long silence.

UK’s Daily Telegraph reported that there was a “notable shift” in the father-son relationship and the ‘warm’ phone call appeared to be a “turning point” in their strained ties.

However, Charles is now furious over the details of their private call leaked to press, leaving him disappointed of his younger son.

Commentator Rafe Heydel-Mankoo told GB News that the King was “quite disappointed” details of the call were leaked to the media and insisted that Clarence House, the King’s private office, was behind the leak.

Heydel-Mankoo suggested that the monarch is trying hard to have “focus on his public life” rather than his private one. Despite the leak, “as a loving father,” Charles is “very happy to have a conversation with his estranged son.”

Previously, palace insiders expressed their displeasure to Page Six over Harry and Meghan leaking the details of the call to the press, dubbing them “total hypocrites.”

Telegraph reported that Prince Archie, four, and Princess Lilibet, two, also send their recorded messages to their grandfather.