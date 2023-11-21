Adele, Rich Paul signed ‘iron-clad prenup’ ahead of their secret nuptials

Adele and Rich Paul sparked romance rumours back in July 2021

Adele reportedly announced that she married her beau Rich Paul as she attended best pal Alan Carr’s recent show in Los Angeles.

As the Easy on Me singer, 35, confirmed her relationship status with the sports agent, 41, news resurfaced that the two signed an ironclad prenuptial agreement ahead of their vows.

The Grammy-winning musician was “convinced” by her friends that she should protect her $220 million fortune before tying the knot with Paul.

“Adele has a few trust issues, which is normal for her, but bringing up a marital contract caused some friction between them,” an insider spilled to National Enquirer.

“She believes in love, and she says talking about anything to do with money is a sure-fire romance killer. She was right,” the source revealed, adding that the prenup was a “touchy subject.”

According attendees at Carr’s show, when the comic asked if anyone got married recently and Adele shouted “I did,” via Daily Mail.

The pair first sparked romance rumours when they publicly stepped out together to watch a basketball game in July 2021.

They went Instagram Official in September as the Someone Like You musician shared glimpses from NBA star Anthony Davis and Marlen P's wedding in Los Angeles, which they attended.