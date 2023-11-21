Andrew Tate declares himself 'Feminist' in explosive Piers Morgan TV clash

Andrew Tate alleges coercion on Piers Morgan show.

Andrew Tate, the embattled influencer currently awaiting trial on serious charges in Romania alongside his brother Tristan, spoke out in a new interview with Piers Morgan.



During discussion about Amanda Holden, Andrew Tate dropped the unexpected declaration, stating, "We're all feminists here."

Pressed further on whether he personally identifies as a feminist, Tate confirmed his belief in empowered women.

However, he quickly qualified his statement by expressing the view that "men and women are created differently by God."

According to Tate, this divine distinction extends to specific roles, as he remarked, "A man has certain jobs and a woman has certain jobs."

The allegations of forming a criminal gang to exploit women loom large, yet both brothers vehemently deny any wrongdoing.

As news of the interview broke, it sparked a fierce debate, with calls for a boycott of the show and criticism directed at the broadcaster for providing what some argue is an unwarranted platform for the accused brothers.

In a teaser clip released on social media, Andrew Tate can be seen vehemently denying accusations of being a "fantasist" and shocking viewers by claiming he was the victim of a "Matrix attack."

The interview takes a dramatic turn as he angrily insists, "I was coerced into this interview!"

Andrew Tate Faces the Heat on Amanda Holden Comment

Andrew Tate found himself in a peculiar exchange when he responded to a photo of presenter Amanda Holden in a bathing suit with a comment that raised eyebrows.

Tate's remark, stating, "You are a wife and a mother and you are far past a teenager, there is no need for this post," drew attention and criticism.

Addressing the incident on Piers Morgan's show, where Holden is described as a close friend, Morgan labeled Tate's tweet as misogynistic.

In response, Tate defended his stance, stating, "You can call me crazy, you can call me misogynistic, but I think once you reach the ripe age of 50, any woman should not be interested in thirst trapping on Instagram.

I think she has bigger responsibilities; I am sure she is a very intelligent lady and she has done amazing things."

Flashback to December 2022 Before Tate's Arrest

In a gripping revisit to December 2022, just eight days before former kickboxer Andrew Tate's arrest, Piers Morgan engaged in a controversial interview where Tate affirmed his belief that women were 'given' to their husbands in marriage.

Tate, initially catapulted into the public eye during the 2016 season of Big Brother in the UK, has since cultivated a substantial fanbase, particularly among young boys and men.

When confronted about his influence on young teenage boys, Tate offered a defensive response, asserting, "It’s very easy for a teenager, with their hormones and the lack of life experience, to take the things I say and weaponize them and use them in the incorrect context. However, that is not my fault."

Pressed further on whether he can prevent misunderstandings, he admitted, "Can I make sure that no teenager on the planet who listens to me ever misunderstands me, ever? No, I can’t do that, but I am doing my very best."